The Galaxy are 4-4-3 in conference play. Los Angeles has given up 12 of its 17 goals conceded in the second half of games.
The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Maikel Chang has one goal and four assists for Real Salt Lake. has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games for Real Salt Lake.
Sebastian Lletget has four goals and two assists for Los Angeles. has five goals over the past 10 games for the Galaxy.
LAST 10 GAMES: Real Salt Lake: 2-5-3, averaging 1.6 goals, one assist, 4.7 shots on goal and five corner kicks per game while allowing 2.5 goals per game.
Los Angeles: 4-4-2, averaging 1.5 goals, 0.9 assists, 4.7 shots on goal and six corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Real Salt Lake: Tate Schmitt (injured).
Los Angeles: Danilo Acosta (injured).
