Another Portugal center midfielder, Moutinho, gave Wolves the lead when he collected the ball in a central position, took a touch, and smashed a rising drive in off the post in the 49th.
And Arsenal’s evening got worse in the 72nd as Leno came out of his area to clear the ball away, but misjudged its flight and ended up bundling it into touch with his right arm. The German goalkeeper got a red card for denying a goal-scoring opportunity, with Adama Traore having been attempting to latch onto the ball.
Wolves wasn’t able to take further advantage of its numerical superiority but eased to a win that ended Arsenal’s seven-match unbeaten run in the league, which had lifted Mikel Arteta’s team back in sight of the European positions.
It was Wolves’ first win in nine league games, since beating Chelsea 2-1 on Dec. 15.
