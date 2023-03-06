Luka Modrić back in Croatia squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ZAGREB, Croatia — Luka Modrić is back in the Croatian national team as part of a 25-man squad named Monday that includes Benfica forward Petar Musa for two European Championship qualifying games. The 37-year-old Modrić said after captaining Croatia to victory over Morocco in the third-place game at last year's World Cup that he wanted to “continue until at least the Nations League and after we will see.”

Croatia starts the four-team UEFA Nations League Finals on June 14 against the host Netherlands in Rotterdam. The winner advances to the final against either Spain or Italy four days later.

First, Modrić should add to his national record 162 appearances for Croatia in Euro 2024 qualifying. Croatia hosts Wales on March 25 and then plays at Turkey three days later.

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalić’s squad includes 22 players that he took to the World Cup in Qatar, with the 25-year-old Musa among the new additions.

The five-nation qualifying group also includes Armenia and Latvia. The top two teams advance to the Euro 2024 tournament in Germany, when Modrić will be approaching his 39th birthday.

The Real Madrid midfielder placed fourth last week in voting for the FIFA best player award. Modrić won that award four years ago after Croatia reached the 2018 World Cup final, losing to France.

