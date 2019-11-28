Martinez grabbed two goals and Lukaku also scored as Inter won 3-1 to keep alive its hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages.

Lukaku also had a goal waved off by the VAR because of a foul on Slavia forward Peter Olayinka at the other end — leading to a converted penalty for the hosts.

Lukaku held his hand to his ear after the VAR decision, apparently to bring attention to the racist chants.

Lukaku, who is black, was also targeted with monkey chants by Cagliari fans during a Serie A match in September after he scored a penalty.

