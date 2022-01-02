Lukaku first joined Chelsea in 2011 but spent two years on loan before being sold to Everton in 2014. He returned to Chelsea this past offseason in a deal worth nearly 100 million pounds (then around $140 million). after he netted 24 Serie A goals to help Inter win the Italian league title for the first time since 2010.
But Lukaku has had a frustrating first season back in London where he was out injured for a month and missed time in December after contracting the coronavirus.
