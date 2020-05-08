Klostermann was 18 when he joined Leipzig in 2014, right after the team had been promoted to the second division. He is a versatile defender who can play at center back and as a fullback on either flank.
“I can look back with the club on a very successful path, which definitely has potential for more success in the future and I would like to be a part of it,” Klostermann said on the Leipzig website.
Klostermann made his debut for the German national team in March 2019 and has cemented his place as a regular starter. He has made eight international appearances and started in all of Germany’s last six games.
