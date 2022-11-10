Lukaku selected in Belgium World Cup squad despite injury

BRUSSELS — Romelu Lukaku was selected in Belgium’s 26-man squad for the World Cup on Thursday even though the striker is carrying a left thigh injury and has played only five games for Inter Milan this season.
Lukaku missed two months at the start of the season with a hamstring injury and then hurt his thigh two games into his comeback for Inter, where he is in a second spell after joining on loan from Chelsea.
Belgium is in Group F awith Canada, Morocco and Croatia.
___
Belgium:
Goalkeepers: Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg), Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge).
Defenders: Toby Alderweireld (Royal Antwerp), Zeno Debast (Anderlecht), Leander Dendoncker (Aston Villa), Wout Faes (Leicester), Arthur Theate (Rennes), Jan Vertonghen (Benfica), Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund), Timothy Castagne (Leicester).
Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Amadou Onana (Everton), Youri Tielemans (Belgium), Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge), Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund), Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund).
Forwards: Michy Batshuayi (Fenerbahce), Charles De Ketelaere (AC Milan), Jérémy Doku (Rennes), Eden Hazard (Real Madrid), Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan), Dries Mertens (Galatasaray), Loïs Openda (Lens), Leandro Trossard (Brighton).
___
