It appeared as if Lyon’s good work would be undone when defender Marçal was sent off six minutes later after accidentally kicking an opponent in the head when going for the ball.

Nice went close on several occasions before Kasper Dolberg pulled one back for the visitors 12 minutes from time.

However, its hopes of getting something from the match diminished when defender Patrick Burner was sent off shortly after following a second yellow card.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD