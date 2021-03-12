Seven quarterfinalists are set. The final spot will go to either PSG or Sparta Prague, with the French club leading 5-0 going into the second leg on Wednesday.
French powerhouse Lyon has won five straight titles and seven overall. It’s also on a 30-game unbeaten streak in the Champions League.
PSG handed Lyon its only loss of the domestic season, 1-0 on Nov. 20 in Paris. PSG is unbeaten in the French league.
Lyon’s path to a sixth consecutive title would have it meeting the winner of Barcelona-Man City in the semifinals.
Wolfsburg has been eliminated by Lyon in five consecutive seasons, including last season in the final. The German squad won back-to-back titles in 2013 and ’14.
In September, Chelsea signed Denmark captain Pernille Harder from Wolfsburg for what was described as a record transfer fee, reportedly $355,000.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.