Barcelona faces Atlético Madrid and Glasgow City plays Wolfsburg in the opening quarterfinals on Aug. 21. The other Aug. 22 game paired Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain in San Sebastián.
Lyon and PSG could meet in a French derby in the Aug. 25-26 semifinals.
The final is Sunday, Aug. 30 in San Sebastián.
