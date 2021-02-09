Currently second in the French league, Lyon prolonged its excellent run of form with a fine display of attacking soccer. Striker Memphis Depay put the hosts in front after 10 minutes and his teammates added three more goals before the interval. Houssem Aouar added a second-half penalty before Riad Nouri scored a consolation goal in the final minute.
Also, Lorient progressed with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Paris FC.
Paris Saint-Germain starts the defense of its title with a trip to second-division club Caen on Wednesday before traveling next week to Barcelona in the Champions League. PSG will play without the injured Marco Verratti and Angel Di Maria.
