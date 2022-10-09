Lyon fires coach Peter Bosz, hires Laurent Blanc

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LYON, France — Lyon fired coach Peter Bosz on Sunday after his team racked up only one point in its last five French league games. Laurent Blanc will replace Bosz on a two-year contract, starting on Monday, the club said. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Blanc led Bordeaux to the league title in 2009 before guiding Paris Saint-Germain to three straight league titles from 2014 to 2016.

The firing comes at a sensitive time as Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has been in talks to sell the club to Eagle Football Holdings LLC, controlled by American businessman John Textor.

The deal was set to be finalized on Sept. 30 but has been postponed to Oct. 21 as both parties are still negotiating the financial details, especially a partial repayment of the debt to the club’s lenders.

In a press release, Lyon said it was in contact with Textor on Saturday night before firing Bosz and hiring Blanc.

Advertisement

Lyon drew with promoted Toulouse 1-1 on Friday to snap a four-game losing streak, its worst run of form in the league since 1991. Bosz was booed by the fans when the stadium announcer read his name before kickoff.

Lyon was in seventh place before Sunday’s games, eight points outside the top three spots.

Lyon said the results “remained well below the expectations and goals defined.”

Qualifying for the Champions League has been a target this season for a club that won seven straight league titles from 2002 to 2008.

Bosz is known for his attacking style of play but his teams are also vulnerable to a fast break.

The Dutch coach was already expected to be dismissed last season when Lyon wound up in eighth place for its worst finish since 1997.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article