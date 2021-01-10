“We are talking with Atletico and I think Moussa has reached an agreement with Atletico,” Juninho told broadcaster Telefoot. “Moussa came to see us and I think it’s time for him to change teams. It would not be good to hold a player back.”
Madrid reached an agreement with Costa to rescind his contract by mutual accord last month.
Lyon has already lined up Algeria forward Islam Slimani for Dembele.
“He wants to join us,” Juninho said.
Slimani plays for Premier League side Leicester but spent last season on loan at Monaco, scoring nine goals in 18 games.
___
More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.