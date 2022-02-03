“All these players are very, very good players. We all know that. They’ve done so much for this team and they’ve won everything possible,” Andonovski said. “But right now I felt like I want to give a chance to players like Sophia Smith, Mal Pugh, Catarina Macario, Ashley Hatch, players that have earned their spot on the national team or earn their spot back on the national team. We want to give them maximum minutes, or the minutes they’ve earned, so we can evaluate every aspect of their game, in the training environment or the game setting.”