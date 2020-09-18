Lyon, a Champions League semifinalist last season, started the league with a 4-1 win over Dijon thanks to Depay’s hat trick, but Rudi Garcia’s side was then held by Bordeaux and beaten by Montpellier.
Lyon faced Nimes without the suspended Houssem Aouar, sent off in Montpellier, as well as Bertrand Traoré and the injured Jeff Reine-Adélaïde, who are both expected to leave the club.
Lyon next faces promoted side Lorient away on Sept. 27.
