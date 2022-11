Machino replaces injured Nakayama in Japan's World Cup squad

The Japan Football Associated announced the replacement Tuesday to its 26-man squad, which was initially announced last week.

Nakayama, who plays for English club Huddersfield, injured his Achilles tendon in a match last week.

Japan has drafted in forward Shuto Machino to replace injured defender Yuta Nakayama on its World Cup roster for Qatar.

Japan plays in Group E and opens against Germany on Nov. 23, faces Costa Rica on Nov. 27 and Spain on Dec. 1. Japan will play a friendly against Canada in Dubai on Nov. 17.