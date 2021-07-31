By Associated PressToday at 11:19 p.m. EDTBy Associated PressToday at 11:19 p.m. EDTShareComment0Zac Macmath had four saves in Real Salt Lake’s 0-0 draw with the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.RSL (5-4-6) outshot the Dynamo (3-4-9) 9-8, with three shots on goal to four for the Dynamo.Get the latest news and results from the Tokyo Olympicschevron-rightMarko Maric saved all three shots he faced for the Dynamo.Both teams next play Wednesday. The Dynamo visit Austin and RSL visits the LA Galaxy.___The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.Comment0 CommentsToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.