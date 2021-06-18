Ramos insisted he felt gratitude toward Pérez, who signed him at age 19 from Sevilla. But Ramos also made it clear that he had wanted to stay at Madrid. The 35-year-old defender said that after initially asking for a two-year extension, he was eventually willing to accept the single year the club had offered. But when he told Madrid he was ready to sign the shorter deal, the club said it was no longer on the table.