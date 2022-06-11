Real Madrid to sign France midfielder Tchouaméni from Monaco

MADRID — Real Madrid is signing another young, highly rated French midfielder after reaching agreement with Monaco for the transfer of Aurélien Tchouaméni on Saturday.
Madrid already has an even younger France midfielder in its squad in 19-year-old Eduardo Camavinga, who joined from Rennes last offseason, and played a key role — mostly off the bench — in the team’s run to winning the Champions League title last month.
Striker Karim Benzema is another France star in the Madrid team.
