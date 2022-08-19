Madrid transfers young forward Reinier on loan to Girona

MADRID — Young attacking midfielder Reinier will play for Girona this season on a loan from Real Madrid.
Reinier arrived not long after Madrid signed two other Brazilian youngsters for 45 million euros ($45.2 million) each — Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo, who today are regular starters at the Spanish powerhouse.
Reinier was a member of Brazil’s Olympic squad that won the gold medal at the Tokyo Games last year.
Girona, back in the first division of the Spanish league this season, opened with a 1-0 loss at Valencia. It hosts Getafe on Monday.
