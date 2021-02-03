Madrid has four Spanish league games before that.
Hazard has been marred by injuries since joining Madrid from Chelsea last season and also missed action after testing positive for COVID-19 recently.
The 30-year-old Hazard has made 13 appearances for Madrid this season, scoring three goals.
