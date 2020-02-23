Zidane sent Rodrygo to play for Madrid’s “B” team on Sunday, and the 19-year-old striker scored a late goal in a 2-0 win over San Sebastián de los Reyes. Rodrygo, who had already received a yellow card for a first-half foul, shouted in the face of opposition goalkeeper Xabier Irureta after scoring, and raised his arms in front of him.
That earned him a second booking and a one-game suspension that will see Rodrygo miss the league game against Barcelona.
Rodrygo joined Madrid this season from Brazil’s Santos. He has impressed with his speed and goal scoring, including a hat trick against Galatasaray in the Champions League.
___
More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.