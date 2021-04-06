Madrid did not mention any other positive result in the round of tests conducted with squad members on Tuesday morning. The two teams meet this evening at the Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium in the club’s training center.
Varane’s absence adds to Madrid’s problems at the back as coach Zinedine Zidane already can’t count on injured central defender Sergio Ramos.
Tuesday’s game is a rematch of the 2018 Champions League final won by Madrid.
