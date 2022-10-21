Mainz routs 10-man Cologne 5-0 in Bundesliga

MAINZ, Germany — Five different players scored for Mainz as it routed 10-man Cologne 5-0 to strengthen its bid for the European places in the Bundesliga on Friday.
Cologne defender Luca Kilian hauled down Mainz forward Karim Onisiwo on the break to give away an 11th-minute penalty converted by Marcus Ingvartsen. Kilian soon fouled Onisiwo again to earn himself a second yellow card and his second sending-off in 10 league games this season.
Persistence paid off for Mainz in the 35th as Dominik Kohr scored at the third attempt after he and Ingvartsen each had a shot blocked.
Anton Stach added a third goal just before halftime,
Cologne avoided being punished for another blunder when goalkeeper Marvin Schwäbe blasted a routine clearance straight at Onisiwo, allowing Angelo Fulgini to put the ball in the net. But a video review showed it hit Onisiwo on the arm.
Cologne fell apart late on as Aarón Martín curled in a free kick for Mainz’s fourth goal and — after another Mainz goal was disallowed for offside — Onisiwo scored to round off an impressive win.
