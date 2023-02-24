Mainz routs Borussia Mönchengladbach 4-0 to to take 7th spot

MAINZ, Germany — Striker Ludovic Ajorque and teenage forward Nelson Weiper scored their first goals for Mainz as it routed Borussia Mönchengladbach 4-0 to move up to seventh place in the Bundesliga on Friday.
Lee then set up the imposing Ajorque, who joined from French club Strasbourg and showed a deft touch to guide home the ball into the bottom right corner from inside the left of the penalty area in the 71st.
The 17-year-old Weiper rose well to head home deep into injury time.
Ninth-placed Mönchengladbach was coming off a morale-boosting 3-2 win over defending champion Bayern Munich last week.
Despite the resounding defeat, 3,500 traveling fans applauded their team when the players saluted them at the final whistle.
