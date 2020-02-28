“The prognosis will be normally three weeks, one month, more or less,” City manager Pep Guardiola said Friday. “We tried to avoid it but sometimes it happens after four or five months (out).”
Laporte, who is City’s most important defender, is set to miss the second leg of the last 16 against Madrid on March 17.
He will definitely miss the League Cup final against Aston Villa at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.
