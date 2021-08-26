Mendy was to remain in police custody overnight and is due to appear in court on Friday, police said.
Mendy’s agent did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.
Mendy joined City from Monaco in 2017 and has won the Premier League three times and the English League Cup twice.
He played against Tottenham on the opening weekend of the Premier League season but didn’t feature against Norwich on Saturday.
