Madrid played the final minutes without defender Sergio Ramos after he was shown a red card for a foul to stop an 86th-minute breakaway by Jesus.
The return match in England will be on March 17.
Pep Guardiola’s Man City, likely playing in its last Champions League before having to serve a two-year ban from UEFA, was the most dangerous team throughout the match but couldn’t get past Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois until Jesus’ close-range header.
UEFA recently handed Man City a ban from European competitions for the next two seasons after a panel found that it had seriously breached financial regulations and failed to cooperate with investigators. The club filed an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, but if the punishment stands, City won’t be back in the Champions League until the 2022-23 season.
