Man City remains a point ahead of Liverpool after 2-2 draw

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City retained its one-point lead over Liverpool at the top of the Premier League after a thrilling 2-2 draw between the title challengers on Sunday.
Gabriel Jesus restored City’s advantage before halftime but Sadio Mane marked his 30th birthday with a second equalizer for the 2020 champions.
Raheem Sterling thought he had put City ahead for a third time but a VAR offside call denied him a goal against his former club.
The result ended Liverpool’s 10-match winning league run and left City with the destination of the title in its hands with seven games remaining.
