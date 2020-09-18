“He is doing the (work), in maybe one month or two months he will be ready,” Guardiola said.
“He has to come back on the pitch and regain the physical condition. Sergio was out for a long time and Sergio is not a guy who regains the physical condition quick.”
Gabriel Jesus is likely to start the season up front in Aguero’s absence. City’s first game in the Premier League is at Wolverhampton on Monday.
