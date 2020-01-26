However, despite monopolizing possession and creating chance after chance, the defending champions only added one goal - in the 19th minute through Bernardo Silva - before a late double from Jesus.

Silva’s strike from outside the area took City to 100 goals in all competitions this season - the first team in Europe’s top five leagues to get to that milestone.

Later Sunday, Manchester United and Liverpool face potentially testing away games against lower-league opposition in the fourth round.

United takes on third-tier Tranmere on the host’s heavily sanded field, before a likely second-string Liverpool lineup plays Shrewsbury, also of League One.

Jesus, playing ahead of Sergio Aguero in a team missing many of City’s first-choice players, took his tally to 16 goals for the season on an afternoon when he could easily have scored a hat trick.

The Brazil striker headed in Joao Cancelo’s right-wing cross in the 72nd minute, before nodding in from close range after Phil Foden’s shot was saved by busy Fulham goalkeeper Marek Rodak.

