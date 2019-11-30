However, from a free kick to the right of the penalty area, the ball was played across to former Liverpool player Jonjo Shelvey, whose first-time shot from outside the box found the bottom corner.

Raheem Sterling’s 21st-minute goal had earlier been canceled out by Newcastle left back Jetro Willems four minutes later, as City failed to win at St. James’ Park for the second straight year.

City came into the game nine points behind Liverpool after 13 rounds of its wobbling title defense. Liverpool hosts Brighton later Saturday.

