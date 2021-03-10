German travel restrictions during the pandemic meant that City couldn’t travel for the first leg in Germany and that Gladbach’s players and staff would have had to quarantine in Germany after any travel to England.
The Puskas Arena — which is a European Championship venue this summer — has become UEFA’s main neutral venue during the pandemic. It’s also hosting both legs of Liverpool against Leipzig in the Champions League round of 16.
Atlético Madrid hosted Chelsea in Romania last month because of travel restrictions, meaning that five of the 16 games in the first Champions League knockout round have been or will be played at neutral venues.
