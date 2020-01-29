No details were given by United as to how much it will cost to sign Fernandes, who has netted more than 60 goals for Sporting and scored twice in 19 appearances for his country.

But Sporting said in a statement to the Lisbon stock exchange that United is paying a fixed sum of 55 million euros ($60.5 million), plus up to 25 million euros ($27.5 million) in variables.

The variables are based on thee number of appearances he makes, United’s appearances in the Champions League; and various bonuses.

Fernandes previously had spells in Italy’s Serie A with Sampdoria and Udinese.

United side has struggled to meet expectations this season under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United is in fifth place in the Premier League, six points behind fourth-place Chelsea in the race for a Champions League spot next season.

Although Solskjaer remains popular with fans, they are growing restless and directing their frustration at United’s boardroom.

