After seeing a 19-match unbeaten run end in Sunday’s FA Cup semifinal loss to Chelsea, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United fell behind in first-half stoppage time at Old Trafford. Paul Pogba’s needless handball allowed Michail Antonio to give West Ham a surprise lead from the spot.
But United hit back six minutes into the second half through the 18-year-old Greenwood’s low strike. The forward moved level with George Best, Brian Kidd and Wayne Rooney as United’s top-scoring teenager in a single season with his 17th goal.
United only needs to avoid defeat to fifth-placed Leicester in its last game of the season to secure a return to the Champions League.
___
