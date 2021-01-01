While United is still behind Liverpool on goal difference, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has the team looking well-placed to mount a challenge for a first title since 2013.
Alex Ferguson, who produced United’s record-extending 20th English title before retiring eight years ago, was among those allowed into Old Trafford to witness this New Year’s Day game — a day after his 79th birthday.
He saw Anthony Martial head United in front in the 40th minute at the end of a counterattack started by Paul Pogba. And it was Pogba who won the penalty — from the restart after Bertrand Traoré’s equalizer — that allowed Fernandes to clinch the win in the 61st minute.
Such has been United’s decline in the post-Ferguson years that only once — in 2018 — has United finished second and then it was 19 points behind Manchester City.
