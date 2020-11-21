Anthony Martial had a good chance to double United’s lead but was blocked by Furlong in stoppage time.
The three points lifted United to ninth in the Premier League, seven points off leader Tottenham, but it wasn’t the kind of comfortable win which would have shored up the position of United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Paul Pogba didn’t play with what United said was a minor injury following his time with the France team during the international break. The French player could return when United plays Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League on Tuesday.
