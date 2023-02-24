Man United drawn with Real Betis in last 16 of Europa League

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NYON, Switzerland — Manchester United was paired with Real Betis in the round of 16 of the Europa League on Friday, giving the 2017 champions another Spanish opponent after eliminating Barcelona. Man United will host the first leg at Old Trafford on March 9. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The last Ukrainian team left in this season’s European competitions, Shakhtar Donetsk, was drawn to face Feyenoord. Shakhtar will host the first leg in neighboring Poland because of the Russian military invasion of Ukraine.

Premier League leader Arsenal will face Sporting Lisbon, with the first leg played in Portugal.

Arsenal was seeded in the draw because it was among the eight winners of Europa League groups, and those teams play the second leg at home. Unseeded teams hosting the first leg came through the playoff round, which involved Europa League group runners-up and teams which placed third in a Champions League group.

Advertisement

Juventus was paired with Freiburg and six-time champion Sevilla will be at home first against Fenerbahce. Union Berlin will have a reunion with Union Saint-Gilloise after they also met twice in the group stage.

Roma, coached by Jose Mourinho, will play Real Sociedad, while Bayer Leverkusen was paired with Ferencvaros.

The Europa League final will be played in Budapest on May 31 at Puskas Arena.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article