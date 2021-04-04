Brighton made life difficult and United academy graduate Danny Welbeck put the visitors on course for their first-ever league victory at Old Trafford, only for Marcus Rashford and Greenwood to reply in the second half.

This match was far less dramatic than United’s 3-2 win in September’s reverse fixture — when Bruno Fernandes converted a penalty after the final whistle — but Brighton made the hosts work hard for its victory.

United consolidated second place and is four points ahead of third-place Leicester and 11 ahead of Tottenham in fifth.

Dean Henderson was chosen ahead of David De Gea in goal for United and did well to repel a point-blank header from Welbeck, only for the striker to direct home the rebound in the 13th minute.

Rashford provided a smart, angled finish from Fernandes’ pass to make it 1-1 in the 62nd.

Brighton’s penalty appeals fell on deaf ears after Harry Maguire appeared to pull back Welbeck close to the goal, before Greenwood’s diving header from Paul Pogba’s mis-hit shot completed the recovery in the 83rd.

Solskjaer revealed in his pre-match interviews that United could be without Anthony Martial for the rest of the season due to a knee injury.

