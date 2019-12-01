Earlier, Jack Grealish had given Villa the lead with a fine finish into the top corner after cutting inside.

United’s equalizer just before halftime was written up as an own-goal for Tom Heaton, but really belonged to Marcus Rashford.

The United forward jumped for a header which came off the post and ricocheted into the net off Heaton’s back before the Villa goalkeeper could react.

United has won just two of its last nine Premier League games and sits ninth, eight points off the Champions League spots.

Villa is 15th, three points above the relegation places in its first season back in the Premier League since 2015-16.

