Another eight games were being played later Thursday.

UNITED HELD

Emmanuel Bonaventure put Brugge ahead after 15 minutes in Belgium, collecting a long pass from goalkeeper Simon Mignolet and one-timing a lob over the onrushing Sergio Romero.

Brugge had several chances for a second goal but Anthony Martial equalized for United in the 36th, capitalizing on Brugge’s sloppy play to beat Mignolet one-on-one for his third goal in four games. Martial also hit the post later in the first half.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made six changes to his starting lineup from the team that beat Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Monday. But new signing Odion Ighalo remained on the bench until he replaced Martial in the 67th.

KAMADA HAT TRICK

Last season’s semifinalist Eintracht Frankfurt is having another strong European campaign despite struggling in the Bundesliga, with Daichi Kamada scoring a hat trick in a 4-1 win over Salzburg. Kamada put Frankfurt 3-0 up in the 53rd before Filip Kostic added the fourth for the Germans.

OTHER GAMES

Two of Inter’s recent big signings put the Italian team on the brink of a place in the next round. Former Manchester United striker came off the bench to set up Eriksen for his first goal since joining from Tottenham in January. Lukaku then doubled the lead with a penalty in stoppage time.

Ajax, though, will have to mount a big comeback in the second leg in order to advance. Brazilian striker Deyverson marked his European debut for Getafe with a goal and substitute Kenedy added the second in injury time against the Dutch champion, which reached the Champions League semifinals last year.

In a match of two other teams that dropped out of the Champions League, Shakhtar Donetsk defeated Benfica 2-1.

Sevilla, the most successful team in the competition, remains without a win in five games across all competitions. Ciprian Deac put Cluj ahead from the penalty spot in the second half before substitute Youssef En-Nesyri equalizied for the Spanish team.

Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster saved a late penalty to help the Scottish club hold on for a 1-1 draw at Copenhagen.

Sporting captain Sebastian Coates scored the fastest goal of the night, netting after three to help the Portuguese club beat Istanbul Basaksehir 3-1.

