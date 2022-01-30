Police in Manchester confirmed officers were seeking information on the allegations when asked about Greenwood.
“Greater Manchester Police is aware of images and videos circulating on social media,” the force said in a statement. “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”
There was no public response from Greenwood several hours after the allegations were first posted.
The 20-year-old Greenwood progressed through the United academy into the first team.
