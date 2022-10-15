Man United player Greenwood charged with attempted rape

Greenwood, aged 21, is due to appear in court on Monday facing three counts relating to the same woman.

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood has been charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault, the Crown Prosecution Service said on Saturday.

Greenwood was first held in January over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online. He has been out on bail since. He has been suspended by United and not played for the club since January.