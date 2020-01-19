“He got a couple of knocks again and jolts when he came on against Wolverhampton, and he’s aggravated his back,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports television. “He’s had some trouble before. Of course we’re going to give him time to recover and rest before we put him back on the pitch.
“He’s always recovered quickly before, so let’s hope he does that again. ... I wouldn’t expect him to be back in the next few weeks.”
__
More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.