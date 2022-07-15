Man United signs Christian Eriksen to 3-year contract

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United signed Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen to a three-year contract on Friday.
“Manchester United is a special club, and I cannot wait to get started,” said Eriksen, who has also played for Inter Milan.
Eriksen said he has spoken with Ten Hag “and learned more about his vision and the way he wants the team to play, I am even more excited for the future.”
Eriksen’s contract with Inter Milan was terminated by mutual agreement last December since Italian regulations prevented him from playing with the implantable cardioverter-defibrillator that was fitted.
United football director John Murtough said that in addition to technical skills, Eriksen “will add valuable experience and leadership skills to the squad.”
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports