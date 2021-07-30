Rashford played for England during the European Championship but there were widespread reports afterward that he would need surgery that would keep him out for up to three months.
United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told club media on July 18 that surgery was not a sure thing. He said they were considering options and that Rashford “went away just to reflect on it a little bit.”
United, which hosts Leeds on Aug. 14, finished second last season but have designs on the top spot after spending top dollar for winger Jadon Sancho and lining up center-back Raphael Varane.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports