Arsenal, struggling at 15th place in the English Premier League, was the only team to win six group-stage games while Benfica finished runner-up to Rangers.
Seven-time European champion AC Milan was paired with 1991 European Cup winner Red Star Belgrade.
The Europa League knockout stage includes third-place teams — such as Man United — from the Champions League group stage.
Among the others, Ajax was drawn away to Lille, and Shakhtar Donetsk travels to face Maccabi Tel-Aviv.
Dynamo Kyiv will face Club Brugge in a pairing of two Champions League teams.
First-leg games are on Feb. 18 and return games are one week later.
The final is scheduled May 26 in Gdansk, Poland.
