Many fans held up placards calling for the removal of the club’s American owners as the teams came out for kickoff, and they were wearing green-and-gold scarves synonymous with the movement to oust the Glazer family.
Around 2½ weeks ago, some United supporters got into the stadium and onto the field during more fervent anti-Glazer protests, causing the postponement of a match against Liverpool.
Cavani ensured the spectators’ focus was on on-field matters when the Uruguay striker scored off a brilliant chip from about 50 meters, after running onto a clearance by goalkeeper David De Gea — that was apparently helped on by a flick from Bruno Fernandes — and noticing Fulham ’keeper Alphonse Areola was off his line.
United wasn’t at its fluent best, a week before contesting the Europa League final against Villarreal, and Fulham equalized when left back Joe Bryan headed in a cross from Bobby Decordova-Reid in the 76th.
Both teams have one game left this season.
