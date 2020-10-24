United is a point worse off after a goalless encounter with Chelsea.
While City at least has the comfort of winning the title since it last started as badly — in 2018 and 2019 — United’s heavy spending hasn’t got them much closer to lifting the trophy since Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013.
Even Liverpool has managed to end its 30-year championship drought, and the title defense is back on the winning path. After being humiliated 7-2 by Aston Villa and drawing with Everton, the champion came from behind to beat Sheffield United 2-1 to go second behind Merseyside rival Everton.
The Blades remain stuck on a single point along with Fulham, which lost to Crystal Palace 2-1.
