“It’s an exceptional gesture which demonstrates the ethics and professionalism of Mario Mandžukić and his respect for Milan,” Scaroni said Friday. “The club will thus have the opportunity to further support the Fondazione Milan for projects in favor of young people in conditions of socio-economic and educational fragility, in which sport is a tool for social inclusion.”
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.